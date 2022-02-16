Gilas Pilipinas gets feel of ‘home court’ Araneta ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Philippine Star

Luisa Morales – Philstar.com February 16, 2022 | 9:44am MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas was able to familiarize themselves with the venue of the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. As seen in multiple Instagram stories of players, the national team practiced at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Tuesday evening where they will play all their games for this February window. Though no fans will be allowed inside the arena, which depletes home court advantage, getting acclimated with the environment early gives the Philippines an edge. Gilas moved to the Big Dome for practice af…

