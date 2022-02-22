Focus on climate, Kerry says as international attention turns to Ukraine

Miscellaneous
0
Published by
Reuters

By Aidan Lewis CAIRO (Reuters) – Tackling climate change is a security threat that requires accelerated action even as international attention is focussed on Russia and Ukraine, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday during a visit to Cairo. Egypt will host the COP27 climate conference in November and Kerry said the task for this year was to bring more countries, including Russia and China, on board to set ambitious climate goals, as well as implementing pledges made at COP26 in Glasgow. Kerry, a former secretary of state, said the crisis between Russia and Ukraine made him concerned ove…

Read More

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Minister Uno applies recovery strategies for pandemic-affected MSMEs

admin

Journalists urged to support women’s empowerment, gender equality

admin

2,000ha of educational forest developed for Rafflesia conservation

admin