Finance Ministry launches KPBU 4.0 web application

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Directorate General of Financing and Risk Management (DJPPR) at the Finance Ministry has launched the KPBU 4.0 web-based application, which facilitates stakeholders across Indonesia in accessing services through a digital office.”This application will fully digitize the process of KPBU (public private partnership), which aims to facilitate stakeholders from Sabang to Merauke in accessing services,” said Brahmantio Isdijoso, the DJPPR Director for Government Support and Infrastructure Funding, in a statement received on Saturday. He confirmed that the launch of the application on Monday is one of the initiatives from DJPPR to establish a digital office. He believes that the application will make processes more efficient, as previously, face-to-face meetings and stacks of documents were required. The application allows stakeholders to obtain information on government support and facilities, convey key information on projects, and update and monitor information for better decision-making, he explained. ccording to Isdijoso, KPBU is an effort by the government and business entities to establish infrastructure and services for the public. The specifications of infrastructure and services refer to the targets set by the government and use all or some of the resources from companies while taking into account risk sharing among the parties involved. He highlighted DJPPR’s commitment to consistently improve and maintain services for the people. He expects users of KPBU 4.0 to be able to benefit from the application.

Source: Antara News Agency