Published by

ValueWalk

[Amsterdam, the Netherlands – December 20, 2021] EcoPenguin, the world’s first carbon offsetting platform in the cryptocurrency space, is partnering with the non-profit Carbon Offsets to Alleviate Poverty (COTAP.org), the first carbon offset provider to accept all major cryptocurrencies. Together, they are providing the cryptocurrency community with convenient ways to take responsibility for its environmental footprint and mitigate its climate impacts. EcoPenguin’s mission is to help decarbonize cryptocurrency and build a thriving, eco-friendly crypto community. COTAP’s mission is to empower i…

Read More