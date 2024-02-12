Director of the Rice Product Development Division Confirmed that he is not involved in the robbery case.



Bangkok, Director of the Rice Product Development Division, Rice Department, brought documents including audio clips. Chat message as evidence of innocence It is not related to the process of slapping the assets of the Director-General of the Rice Department.

Mr. Owat Yinglarp, ??Director of the Rice Product Development Division, Rice Department, traveled to meet with the Narcotics Control Board, bringing documents such as audio clips and text chats to give to officials as evidence. confirm innocence It is not related to the process of slapping assets of the Director-General of the Rice Department. But I admit that I know Mr. Ekkalakwarichon or Aek Paknam is actually one of the suspects in the said movement. Because they are friends from the same institute And after the incident happened, there was a discussion with Mr. Ekkalak. which Mr. Ekkalak He confirmed that he was not involved. He admits that he still feels worried. His name has been linked to the matter. At that time, training was abroad. When he re

turned, he hurried to explain. After this, you will have to be more careful in your work.

As for the case of Mr. Atchariya Rueangrattanaphong Came out to reveal that he was the person who brought information about corruption within the Rice Department to Mr. Ekkalak not true Currently, legal matters are being considered. In the prosecution of Mr. Atchariya.

Source: Thai News Agency