COVID-19: Indonesia’s daily infections rise to 29,745

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia added 29,745 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total count to 2,313,829, the COVID-19 Response Task Force reported.

With 14,416 people recovering from COVID-19 in a single day, the total number of recoveries since the first infections were reported in the country in March, 2020 reached 1,942,690.

With 558 people succumbing to the infection, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 61,140.

The number of active cases, or patients receiving treatment and conducting self-isolation, reached 309,999.

Meanwhile, the number of suspected cases stood at 79,808.

Among the 34 provinces of Indonesia, Jakarta recorded the highest single-day increase in cases at 10,903, followed by West Java (6,971), Central Java (3,447), East Java (1,543), Yogyakarta (1,465), and Banten (541). The highest number of recoveries were seen in Jakarta (6,597), followed by West Java (1,666), Central Java(1,572), East Java (916), and Yogyakarta (623).

Cumulatively, Jakarta has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 591,498, followed by West Java (409,376), Central Java (268,727), East Java (180,268), East Kalimantan (80,280), and Riau (72,776).

Jakarta has also recorded the highest number of recoveries at 491,328, followed by West Java (333,183), Central Java (214,194), East Java (155,367), East Kalimantan (72,513), and Riau (66,959).

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, predicted this weekend that the next two weeks — until the emergency public activity restrictions (PPKM) in Java and Bali are lifted — will be critical for Indonesia.

“Since four days ago, the number of new infections has risen and so has the number of deaths. The number of new cases have hit a record high of 25 thousand, with more than 500 patients succumbing to the infection. I think the figures will continue to increase in the next 10 days, or in the next two weeks, since the incubation of this variant will still continue. So, the next two weeks will be the critical period,” the minister remarked at a press conference. (INE)

Source: Antara News