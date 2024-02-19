Continuing to receive copyright registration for trousers designs created by Thai people, pushing them towards the soft power of the country.



Nonthaburi, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property Move forward proactively by inviting local trouser pattern designers. Record copyright information as basic evidence of creativity. Ready to create understanding of the use of copyrighted pants designs to be remembered by both domestic and international consumers. By developing quality make a difference and create product brands To truly become the soft power of Thailand

Mr. Wutthikrai Leeweeraphan, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property, revealed the trend regarding the creation of trouser patterns that reflect the important arts, culture and identity of each locality. It is considered a tool for promoting the distinctive features of each locality to be known. Increase the value of trade in goods and services in the province as well as stimulating the ability to produce creative works in each area which the design of the said pattern It is considered a type of intellectual property that both government and private

agencies in each locality must give importance to.

In this regard, the pants patterns in each area are designed by themselves without copying the work of others. It is considered a copyrighted work and is protected as soon as it is created. Therefore, it is an opportunity for those involved to take advantage of the said pants pattern in trade for the benefit of the local people greatly. The Department of Intellectual Property recognizes the importance of having preliminary evidence showing ownership of the copyright in the trousers design. Therefore, we invite designers or the owner of the pants pattern Including government agencies that support the design of pants in each locality. Register the copyright information for the pants pattern with the Department of Intellectual Property. This can be done through an electronic system (e-filing) that is convenient and fast. No need to travel to the department.

You can also submit a request to register information with every Provincial Commercial Office nationwide

. and to disseminate information on guidelines for requesting copyright information notification. and making use of copyrighted works correctly and truly beneficial to the owner of the work The Department of Intellectual Property has published an infographic on tips for registering copyright information. Including methods and contract terms for allowing others to use copyrighted works. provided that the copyright owner retains ownership of the work. and receive a fair share of income

However, the Department of Intellectual Property also uses this opportunity. Discuss and create knowledge and understanding for creators of pants patterns in many provinces across the country. Concerning the utilization of such copyrighted work To be able to appropriately exploit the creative works of their local areas and truly be the new soft power of the country, including creating product differences. and create consumer recognition through the creation of a brand of pants that will continue to be protected as a trademark. w

hich if any province

Or any pants pattern creators who would like to receive additional information and suggestions. You can contact the Copyright Division. Department of Intellectual Property, call 02-5474704.

Source: Thai News Agency