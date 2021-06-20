Communication Ministry, Makassar City Govt to provide digital training

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Communication and Informatics plans to provide digital training in cooperation with the Makassar City Government, to 10,000 people in the city.

“There is a commitment from the provincial government and the city government to empower Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) not only on a local scale, but also on an international scale. Why are they targeting 10 thousand digital talents in South Sulawesi, especially Makassar? Because the Mayor of Makassar will not only provide training for these human resources, but also wants to produce 10,000 digital entrepreneurs,” Hary Budiarto, the ministry’s Human Resources Development and Research Deparment, said in a statement here on Sunday.

The Makassar training is part of the Digital Talent Scholarship program, which targets 50 thousand participants from Makassar, Semarang, Medan, Solo and Denpasar in the period of June to December this year.

The Makassar City Government is also targeting MSMEs actors to be able to enter the digital platform. According to the ministry, every city must have professionals and digital entrepreneurs to grow. Their target for Makassar City is 6,500 digital entrepreneurs.

The Digital Talent Scholarship training program is expected to involve 100 participants in each phase. After the training, they will be selected to enter the stage of mentoring on digital entrepreneurs, for example training in food packaging.

“Participants will also be trained in product packaging to make it more attractive. Once they master it, they will then be taught how to put the products in the marketplace,” he noted.

The trainees will also be provided with financial management software so that they can record their business income and expenses. With clear cash flows, banks are expected to be interested in providing capital for their businesses.

The Digital Talent Scholarship program is one of the efforts of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics to produce digital talents. Indonesia is estimated to need at least 9 million digital talents.

This year, the ministry is targeting 100,000 trainees in various academies available on the Digital Talent Scholarship, including training on entrepreneurship at the Digital Entrepreneurship Academy.

Source: Antara News