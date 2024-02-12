Civil Service Commission invites couples to register their marriages In the middle of the parallel bridge, Rama 9 Bridge, this Valentine’s Day.



Bangkok, The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) invites couples to register their marriage in the sky on the parallel bridge of Rama IX Bridge with a chance to win a diamond ring, worth a total of 227,890 baht, in the happiness festival “Luck Lock Love, love overflows the bridge.” which was held for the first time on the Rama 9 Bridge parallel bridge before it actually opens in the middle of this year.

Mr. Surachet Laophunsuk, Governor of the Expressway Authority of Thailand, said that the ‘Luck Lock Love Love Over the Bridge’ activity will be held from 14 – 18 and 23 – 25 February 2024, closed to 111 couples who registered in advance. Marriage in the sky on the parallel bridge of Rama IX Bridge. The first couple to register their marriage at the event will receive a prize from Jubilee Diamond, an E Color Diamond couple’s ring worth 95,000 baht, and there will also be 10 prizes for the 10 lucky couples. Consisting of a Jubilee Diamond Love Blooming Bliss Gift Voucher valued at 10,000 baht and a Jubilee

Sweetheart Bear valued at 2,990 baht.

‘This event is the first time. which is open to the public to come onto the bridge to save memories The beauty of Bangkok both daytime and nighttime On the most beautiful curve of the Chao Phraya River that connects the city from the Rama 3 Expressway – Dao Khanong – Bangkok’s western outer ring road,’ Mr. Surachet said.

The activities at the ‘Luck Lock Love Love Over the Bridge’ event that will be held from 14 – 18 and 23 – 25 February 2024 are as follows.

1. Special highlight activities! (Only on February 14, 2024) Register your marriage in the sky on the parallel bridge of Rama IX Bridge.

2. 360 degree photography activity on the Rama IX parallel bridge with the most beautiful water curve of the Chao Phraya River. New landmark of Thailand

3. Padlock activity to lock the hearts of couples in order to strengthen the relationship than before. (bring your own key)

4. Street Show activity: have fun with the Bozo the clown gang. that will create laughter Fulfill smiles

for everyone in the family

5. Activities including delicious menus From famous restaurants that will be served to everyone’s stomach. With food menus worth hundreds of views worth millions.

6. Activities to listen to live music from artists and many bands

The Rama 9 Parallel Bridge is a double-pillar cable-stayed bridge built parallel to the Rama 9 Bridge, which is considered the first parallel bridge in Thailand to cross the Chao Phraya River. Architectural design combined with Thai elements combined with the use of technology and advanced engineering construction innovations This makes the bridge stable and strong, able to support winds of up to 270 kilometers per hour, or equivalent to the strength of a tornado. But at the same time it is still beautiful. and is confident that it will become an important landmark of Thailand

The bridge is the widest in Thailand. Supports up to 8 traffic lanes, has a length in the middle of the bridge of 450 meters, length of the bridge 780 meters, height from mean sea

level 41 meters (as high as the original Rama IX Bridge) and if open for service It is expected that it will be able to accommodate up to 150,000 cars/day.

For those interested in being a part of the important history of EXAT, you can follow the details. Or ask for more information at LINE : @LUCKLOCKLOVE .

Source: Thai News Agency