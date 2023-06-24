Cisumdawu Toll Road could drive growth in W Java: minister

We hope these projects can bring multiplier effects. Bandung, W Java (ANTARA) – Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, has said that Cisumdawu(Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan) Toll Road, which is among the national strategic projects (PSNs), could become the new driver of economic growth for Sumedang city, West Java province.”Once the development of Cisumdawu Toll Road is completed, Sumedang city will become busier as a new economic growth center due to the more convenient access to the city,” he explained at a press conference here on Friday. Moreover, a rest area, which can boost the local economy, will be developed in the future, he continued. The establishment of the highway will also reduce logistics costs as the shipment of goods from one region to another will become easier and more efficient. The toll road will span 61.75 kilometers (km) in length. It will serve as the main access road to Kertajati Airport in Majalengka district, West Java. The construction of the toll road is almost finished and it is targeted to become operational in early July 2023. In addition to the highway, other strategic projects developed in the province are the Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train (KCJB), Kertajati Airport, dams, the new campus of Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), as well as Patimban Port. “The construction of Patimban Port continues to be encouraged to support the development of the Rebana area, which is an automotive industry and agriculture development area,” Hartartoinformed. ccording to the website of the West Java provincial Regional Development Planning Agency (Bappeda), the Rebana area is a new metropolitan area comprising the districts of Sumedang, Majalengka, Cirebon, Subang, Indramayu, and Kuningan, as well as Cirebon city. Furthermore, Hartarto said he expects that the completion of the strategic projects can be accelerated so that they can help the people of West Java to improve their economy and support Indonesia’s Golden Indonesia 2045 vision. “We hope these projects can bring multiplier effects,” he added.

Source: Antara News Agency