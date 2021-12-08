Published by

The Seattle Times

SEATTLE — Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners, which buys airplanes for low-cost carriers operating in Asia, Canada and Australia, said it has ordered another 30 Boeing 737 MAXs in addition to the 38 previously ordered this year. Most of the newly added planes are the high-density version of the MAX, the 737-8-200 model, favored by Ryanair and other low cost carriers because it allows them to pack in extra seats to increase capacity to nearly 200 passengers. The standard MAX 8 model flies with 175 seats for Southwest, for example. Ryanair configures its MAX 8-200s with 197 seats. For this…

