Advisor to the Minister of Defense receives a letter opposing the suspension of Thaksin from the PDRC.



Ministry of Justice, “Somboon Muangklam”, Advisor to the Minister of Justice, received a letter opposing the suspension of “Thaksin” that was submitted to the Minister by the People’s Reform Student Network (CDC). Wor.Justice

After the People’s Reform Students Network of Thailand (CDC), led by Mr. Phichit Chaiyamongkol, along with protesters made a speech requesting a meeting with Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice. In front of the Ministry of Justice Oppose the suspension of punishment of Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister. Accommodation and treatment at the Police Hospital From the first night of his sentence at the Bangkok Remand Prison

Mr. Somboon Muangklam, Advisor to the Minister of Justice, along with the Chief Inspector of the Department of Corrections Went out to receive a letter from the leaders of the PDRC protesters, with Mr. Phichit saying that he confirmed his intention to meet Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, in order to uphold the justice process. Therefo

re, he wants the Minister of Justice to explain that the people are still fascinated by the case that Mr. Thaksin will receive a suspended sentence even though he is an absolute prisoner. Must be in prison, not in a hospital. Even though today the Minister of Defense has not been found, I would like to leave the will of the people to inquire. Tomorrow (February 13) will ask the Minister of Justice again. that requires a meeting Cabinet at Government House

Mr. Somboon said that the process of suspending punishment It has been in place since 2003 with normal procedures. Today, Pol. Col. Thawee is on government duty in Yala Province, so he is accepting the matter on his behalf. At this time, it cannot be said that there is a list of Mr. Thaksin’s names. Did you receive a suspended sentence? Normally I don’t announce it. Because it will violate the rights of prisoners. You’ll know in a few days. As for if Mr. Thaksin’s name is suspended, it is a normal process. The owner and relatives will know the conditions. a

nd the day of release of punishment itself By counting the 180-day criteria, the Department of Corrections will not announce the names. If the announcement is made, it will violate the rights of the suspended prisoner. Each time every month there will be a list of important names or big names. Many people do not have a single person who meets the criteria. The suspension committee has 19 people to help screen. Thousands of names have been submitted for consideration.

Mr. Somboon further gave an interview. If Thaksin’s name is given a suspended sentence, he will not have to wear EM bracelets. Because of the resolution of the committee to suspend the sentence since 2020, if you are over 70 years old and are sick. No need to enter EM Emphasizing that the suspension of sentences is not out of control. It was just changed from the Department of Corrections to being under the control of the Probation Department instead. What day will it be released? It is in the process of the Department of Corrections. Consult wi

th the prosecutor Another matter is whether or not it must be seized or not. If there is no need to seize it, after 180 days it can be released back immediately.

for a suspended sentence There is no need for a release warrant from the court. and in the case of not having to enter EM Even if it’s a public holiday, you can release it. There is only a condition to report to the probation officer within 3 days.

Source: Thai News Agency