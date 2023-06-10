Acting regional heads should mimic Jokowi’s blusukan habit: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian called on acting regional heads to emulate President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi’s) blusukan (impromptu visit) habit to gain a first-hand understanding of issues that concern people the most.”You are appointed as acting regional leaders by the president, so emulate his action to visit regions. Do not avoid the people that want to convey their complaints,” Karnavian told acting regional leaders present at a coordination meeting on Friday, as per a statement. During the meeting at the Home Affairs Ministry office complex here, the minister stated that through blusukan, acting regional leaders could be in a better position to consider various aspects to take decisions on programs and policies that can address issues faced by the people. Moreover, he called on acting leaders to develop good relations with all parties and stakeholders, including their superiors. Building harmonious relations is essential to ensure acting leaders will be strong figureheads in their regions, he affirmed. Karnavian also assured that acting regional leaders have a firm legitimacy for their leadership, as acting governors are appointed on the basis of presidential decisions, while acting mayors and district heads are appointed as per the home affairs minister’s decisions. Nonetheless, it is important that acting leaders strive to nurture good communication with all parties, including with the president and the home ministry, he emphasized. The minister believes that sound relations would also help to strengthen support for acting regional heads and ensure that their staff remain supportive and loyal. “However, nurturing loyalty does not always require formal relations, as informal relations and personal touch are more essential,” the minister stated. He also highlighted that strong leaders would have strong legitimacy, supportive staff, and strong public support and approval as their foundation. Related news: Regional heads know actions needed to end extreme poverty: President

Source: Antara News Agency