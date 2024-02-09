A new dimension to implant children’s vision To please the selfie lovers


Bangkok: A new dimension in childbirth. To please the selfie lovers for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. You get both merit and beautiful pictures to take home.

At Khok Khilek Temple, Nong Ki Subdistrict, Kabin Buri District, Prachin Buri Province, a ceremony was held to bury the child of Nimit. The event is scheduled to start from 8 – 19 February 2024, just one day before Chinese New Year. Even though it’s the first day But all the religious people gathered together to carry their children and grandchildren and travel to gild the vision in great numbers.

Importantly, this work The temple has arranged a place with spectacular lights and colors. Because it is the time of Chinese New Year and then Valentine’s Day. To please selfie lovers who like to take photos Arrange a garden of flowers of various colors, including yellow, pink, and red, on the side of the large temple. Not just young people Even the elderly don’t miss the chance to have a picture as a souvenir. Anyone who can’t think of where to go to
the gold-plated ceremony for burying children’s vision? We recommend going to Wat Khok Khilek. One temple has everything for making merit on Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day

Source: Thai News Agency

