15 years in prison for 5 policemen who extorted money from Chinese people in exchange for not prosecuting them for wearing ID cards.



The Criminal Court for Corruption Cases orders five immigration police officers to be jailed for 15 years, while the civilian and target person faces 10 years in prison for supporting the incident of extorting 10 million baht from Chinese citizens in exchange for not prosecuting them for wearing ID cards.

Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Read the verdict in the criminal case between the prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, Suppression of Corruption Cases Division 2, who was the plaintiff in filing the lawsuit. Police Lieutenant Peerasak, commander of the Investigation Group, Immigration Division 1, and six people are defendants in a case of conspiring to extort 10 million baht from a Chinese businessman.

The prosecutor for the prosecution stated that the charges were filed against defendants 1-5 who were police officers. Under the Investigation Supervision Division Immigration Division 1 detained the two Chinese victims, took them by car to the Immigration Division 1 off

ice in the Chaengwattana Government Center area, and did not take the victims into the office. Instead, he drove the two victims around to various places. and negotiated to collect money from the first victim in exchange for not prosecuting the second victim, who was an alien who illegally had a Thai ID card.

As for the sixth defendant, he is not an official. But he was a co-planner and made an appointment for the victim to meet. In order for defendants 1-5 to be arrested and demanded money. Please punish all 6 defendants.

Considered by the court The plaintiff’s evidence is weighty and can be firmly heard that According to the date and time of the incident, defendants 1-5, who received information from defendant 6, informed them about the first victim, a person of Chinese nationality. Having an ID card that was issued illegally Went out on duty to follow up and find the first victim, a foreigner with suspicious behavior. With the second victim acting as an interpreter, the two persons were invited to get in

to the car. Then negotiated to collect money from the first victim until an agreement was reached for 10 million baht.

By the first victim’s son, he transferred digital money. Enter the 2nd defendant’s account number and inform him of the transfer. Defendants 1-5 then release the two people. which officials jointly demand or agree to receive property or any other benefits for themselves or others illegally to act or not act in any way in the position Regardless of whether it is legal or illegal. and were officials working together to perform their duties illegally

with the 6th defendant jointly committing the said offense in a manner of dividing duties was a conspirator to commit an offense with defendants 1-5, but when the 6th defendant was not an official Lack of unique features As specifically specified by law Therefore, there is an offense of being a supporter of an official calling to receive. or agree to receive property or any other benefits for oneself or others

Moreover, according to the facts, it

can be said that Inviting the two victims to investigate This is because the first victim is a foreigner. Has characteristics that should be suspected of having violated the law The second victim accompanied him as an interpreter. It does not appear that the behavior of defendants 1-5 involved the use of force and rape. Moreover, according to the circumstances during the incident Victim no. 1 does not want defendants no. 1-5 to prosecute him. Therefore, they negotiated the amount of money that must be paid to defendants 1-5. Victim 2 also helped victim 1 negotiate and asked to divide the money from defendants 1-5.

In this case, it cannot be heard that The actions of the 6 defendants were a combination of restraint or confinement or in some way depriving others of their freedom. The actions of the 6 defendants are not guilty of the aforementioned charges.

The court ruled that defendants 1-5 were guilty of crimes according to Section 149 of the Criminal Code in conjunction with Section 83, and defendant 6 was

guilty of crimes according to Section 149 of the Criminal Code, including Section 83, and sentenced defendants 1-5 to 15 years in prison each. Defendant no. 6 for 10 years.

Source: Thai News Agency