Vietnam ranks first at Abu Reikhan Beruniy International Chemistry Olympiad

Vietnam took the lead at the first Abu Reikhan Beruniy International Chemistry Olympiad after all of its eight students won medals, including four golds and four silvers, announced the Ministry of Education and Training and the Vietnam Chemistry Association.

The four golds were earned by Do Phu Quoc from Quang Nam province’s Le Thanh Tong High School for Gifted Students, Nguyen Nguyen Hai and Le Quang Truong from Nghe An province’s Phan Boi Chau High School for Gifted Students, and Nguyen Huu Tien Hung from Bac Ninh province’s High School for Gifted Students.

The silver medals went to Truong Bao Ngoc from Bac Ninh province’s High School for Gifted Students, Hoang Tien Cuong from Nam Dinh province’s Le Hong Phong High School for Gifted Students, Tran Duc Anh from High School for Gifted Students of the University of Science under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, and Giap Vu Son Ha from Bac Giang province’s High School for Gifted Students.

The competition, designed for students under 18 years old, was organised by the Ministry of Preschool and School Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Khorezm region every two years starting from 2023.

In the first round, students undertook a theoretical examination consisting of seven tests within a 5-hour timeframe. In the second round, they engaged in a practical examination lasting three hours.

This year, the competition was held from June 11-17, with the participation of 15 countries. The Vietnamese delegation ranked above strong teams such as Russia, Uzbekistan, Brazil, India and Turkey./.

