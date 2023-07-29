Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh City festival held in Portugal’s Porto city

A festival is underway in Portugal’s Porto city, aiming to promote the beauty of Vietnam and its Ho Chi Minh City, and enhance economic ties between the two cities.

The event, from July 28-30, is held by the HCM City People’s Committee in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in France and Portugal, and Porto authorities.

It is the biggest trade, investment, tourism and culture promotion even launched by HCM City in Europe this year, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said in his opening remarks, informing that HCM City and Porto have just signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing friendship and cooperation.

The festival is expected to be held annually to bring Vietnam’s southern metropolis closer to international friends, and tighten the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular with countries worldwide, including Portugal, he added.

Porto Mayor Rui Moreira highlighted the potential for Vietnam and Portugal to intensify their cooperation, as well as their good will in strengthening the bilateral trade ties.

The official expressed his hope that the festival will contribute to consolidating the relations between Porto and Vietnamese localities, while promoting new strengths in the areas that have great economic, scientific and environmental potential.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France and Portugal Dinh Toan Thang said festival goers should use the occasion to establish new partnerships, consolidate existing relations and build long-term friendship.

The highlight of the festival was an economic cooperation forum organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City, with the participation of more than 100 business representatives from HCM City, Porto and neighbouring European countries, along with Vietnamese trade counselors.

The participants looked into the business environment in the two cities, raised proposals to their leaders, and explored cooperation opportunities.

Apart from various performances by Vietnamese and Portuguese artists, the festival also introduces Vietnamese agricultural products, handicrafts, traditional costumes and folk games, and features a photo exhibition capturing HCM City’s development and integration./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency