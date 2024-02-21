Upper Thailand has little rain – hot weather. Ask people to take care of their health.



Bangkok, The Meteorological Department revealed that the lower northeastern, lower central, and eastern regions Thunderstorms are possible in some areas. and it is hot during the day Ask people in the upper Thai area to take care of their health due to weather changes.

Meteorological Department weather forecast for the next 24 hours Southerly and southeast winds blow over the lower northeastern region. lower central region And the eastern region like this causes thunderstorms to occur in some areas. Ask people in upper Thailand to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions. And be careful of the dangers from thunderstorms that may occur during this period.

For the easterly and southeast winds blow over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region and the Andaman Sea. This characteristic causes the southern region to still have thunderstorms in some places.

The wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are weak. In the Gulf of Thailand, the sea has waves about 1 meter high. I

n areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 1 meter high. In the Andaman Sea, waves are less than 1 meter. Away from the coast and in areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 1 meter high. Boat sailors in the Gulf of Thailand are requested to and the Andaman Sea, avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Dust in this period: Northern, Northeastern regions and the upper central region has moderate to high levels of dust/smog accumulation. Because the wind that blows over it is weak. and has poor ventilation

Regional weather forecast

Bangkok-Metropolitan area: Hot weather during the day. With thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, minimum temperature 25-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius, southerly winds 10-25 km/hr.

Northern Region: Cool to cold weather with morning fog. The weather is hot during the day. Lowest temperature 12-24 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature 34-38 degrees Celsius. The mountain tops are cold to very cold and there is frost in some places. Lowes

t temperature 3-15 degrees Celsius, southerly winds 5-15 km/hr.

Northeastern Region: Cool weather in the upper part of the region. with some fog in the morning and it is hot during the day There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Chaiyaphum Province. and Nakhon Ratchasima Lowest temperature 19-25 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature 35-38 degrees Celsius. Cool to cold at the mountain tops. Lowest temperature 14-18 degrees Celsius. Southeast wind speed 10-15 km/hr.

Central region: Hot weather during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Lopburi and Saraburi provinces. Minimum temperature 22-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 35-38 degrees Celsius, southerly winds 10-25 km/hr.

Eastern Region: Hot weather during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature 24-28 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-37 degrees Celsius, southerly winds 10-30

km/hr. The sea has waves below 1. meters in areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 1 meter.

Southern Region (East Coast): Hot weather during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces. Lowest temperature 22-26 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature 32-37 degrees Celsius. Southeast winds 15-30 km/hr. The sea has waves about 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms the waves are more than 1 meter high.

Southern Region (West Coast): Hot weather during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 33-37 degrees Celsius, easterly winds 10-30 km/hr. The sea has waves less than 1 meter. Away from the coast and in areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 1 meter.

Source: Thai News Agency