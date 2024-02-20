Thunderstorms – hot weather during the day



Bangkok, Lower Isan Region lower central region and eastern region There will be thunderstorms in some places, while in Bangkok and surrounding areas there will be thunderstorms in 10% of the area. The weather is hot during the day.

Meteorological Department weather forecast for the next 24 hours Southerly and southeast winds blow over the lower northeastern region. lower central region and eastern region This characteristic causes thunderstorms in some areas. Ask people in upper Thailand to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions. And be careful of dangers from thunderstorms. Strong wind gusts that may occur during this period are also included.

For the easterly and southeast winds blow over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region and the Andaman Sea. This characteristic causes the southern region to still have thunderstorms in some places. The wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are weak. In the Gulf of Thailand, the sea has waves about 1 meter high. In areas

with thunderstorms, waves are more than 1 meter high. In the Andaman Sea, waves are less than 1 meter. Away from the coast and in areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 1 meter high. Boat sailors in the Gulf of Thailand are requested to and the Andaman Sea, avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Dust in this period: Northern, Northeastern regions and the upper central region has moderate to high levels of dust/smog accumulation. Because the wind that blows over it is weak.

Regional weather forecast

Bangkok-Metropolitan area: Partly cloudy and hot during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area. Lowest temperature 25-27 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature 34-36 degrees Celsius. Southern wind speed 10-20 km/hr.

Northern Region: Cool to cold weather with morning fog. and it is hot during the day Lowest temperature 12-24 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature 34-38 degrees Celsius. The mountain tops are cold to very cold and there is frost in some places. Lowest temperature 4-1

2 degrees Celsius, southerly winds 5-15 km/hr.

Northeastern region: Cool with some fog in the morning. and it is hot during the day There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area with strong wind gusts in some places. Mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom provinces, minimum temperatures are 22-24 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures are 36-38 degrees Celsius. Cool to cold at mountain tops. Lowest temperature 13-17 degrees Celsius. Southeast wind speed 10-15 km/hr.

Central region: Some fog in the morning. with hot weather during the day Lowest temperature 21-25 degrees Celsius, highest temperature 35-38 degrees Celsius, southerly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Eastern Region: Hot weather during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius, southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. The sea has high waves of approximately 1 meter in areas with th

understorms, waves higher than 1 meter.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area, mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

Minimum temperature 23-25 ??degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius, southeast winds 15-30 km. ./hr. The sea has waves about 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms the waves are more than 1 meter high.

Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area, mostly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces, with hot weather during the day. Lowest temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, highest temperature 34-37 degrees Celsius, easterly winds 10-30 km/hr. The sea has waves less than 1 meter high. Far from the coast and in areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 1 meter.

