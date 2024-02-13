The woman who carried “Tawan” was detained separately at Chalong Krung Police Station.

Bangkok, Four female crowd control police carried ‘Tawan’ into a car to control the accused. Taken to prison at Chalong Krung Police Station, he was not satisfied. shouted from the detention car

On February 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. from the case of a police officer Din Daeng Metropolitan Police Station detained Ms. Thantawan and Mr. Natthanon. Accused on arrest warrant for disturbing the royal procession From the front of the criminal court Ratchadaphisek Road Come make an arrest record. and reported the allegations at Din Daeng Police Station last evening.

Later, at 7:23 p.m., after police interrogated Make an arrest record and report the allegations Four female crowd control police officers carried Ms. Thantawan into the vehicle to control the accused. There was also a female crowd control police officer sitting inside the vehicle.

Ms. Thantawan shouted from the suspect’s detention vehicle, ‘Why do we have to take him to prison at Chalong Krung Police Station? Look, today the Thai police when they arrested

him, they came here and committed a crime at this police station. Why didn’t they control them here? But they will be taken to a separate prison at Chalong Krung. I let him see. I refused, so he carried me out.”

The police then immediately drove away from Din Daeng Police Station, with another crowd control police vehicle behind them and another crowd control police team. A steel barrier was also set up to prevent the masses of people who were waiting to give support from running after the car.

Source: Thai News Agency