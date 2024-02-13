The woman who carried “Tawan” was detained separately at Chalong Krung Police Station.

Bangkok, Four female crowd control police carried ‘Tawan’ into a car to control the accused. Taken to prison at Chalong Krung Police Station, he was not satisfied. shouted from the detention car

On February 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. from the case of a police officer Din Daeng Metropolitan Police Station detained Ms. Thantawan and Mr. Natthanon. Accused on arrest warrant for disturbing the royal procession From the front of the criminal court Ratchadaphisek Road Come make an arrest record. and reported the allegations at Din Daeng Police Station last evening.

Later, at 7:23 p.m., after police interrogated Make an arrest record and report the allegations Four female crowd control police officers carried Ms. Thantawan into the vehicle to control the accused. There was also a female crowd control police officer sitting inside the vehicle.

Ms. Thantawan shouted from the suspect’s detention vehicle, ‘Why do we have to take him to prison at Chalong Krung Police Station? Look, today the Thai police when they arrested
him, they came here and committed a crime at this police station. Why didn’t they control them here? But they will be taken to a separate prison at Chalong Krung. I let him see. I refused, so he carried me out.”

The police then immediately drove away from Din Daeng Police Station, with another crowd control police vehicle behind them and another crowd control police team. A steel barrier was also set up to prevent the masses of people who were waiting to give support from running after the car.

Source: Thai News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
February 2024
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
26272829  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.