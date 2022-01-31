The Spectre of COVID-19 Grips the Liga 1

Published by

Football Tribe Asia

The 2021/22 Liga 1 Indonesia season is being sieged by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a number of players having been tested positive for the disease during the league’s fourth series in Bali. Five clubs have reported outbreaks of positive cases amongst their players and whilst there are no matches being postponed due to the outbreaks, the positive cases did cause the affected clubs to be unable to field their strongest lineups. After going through three series without any noteworthy COVID incidents, the first sign of the pandemic infiltrating the Liga 1 bubble was on show during Arema FC’s 0-0 d…

Read More