The Prime Minister rushes to find a solution to the ALRO dispute. Overlapping in the Khao Yai forest



Bangkok, The Prime Minister called relevant agencies for a meeting to find a solution to the issue of the ALRO. 4-01 overlaps with Khao Yai National Park. Accelerate the survey of boundaries to settle inter-agency disputes. In addition, the National Parks Department and ALRO Including agencies responsible for all types of government land, they will make MOUs to jointly inspect overlapping areas.

Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister, posted on Facebook “Settha Thavisin” stated that he had invited relevant agencies to talk to solve the overlapping problem in the Khao Yai area, which is considered an urgent problem because it affects To many sectors of the public By inviting Captain Thammanat Phromphao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Mr. Chatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Mr. Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Mr. Winaroj Subsongsuk, Secretary-General of the Land Refo

rm Office for Agriculture (ALRO) and Lieutenant General Chakorn Boonpakdee, Director of the Military Survey Department, came to talk to find a solution together.

Initially, the Royal Thai Survey Department will survey a single state standard map to resolve the dispute first, which will take approximately 3 weeks to survey.

As for the National Park Service and ALRO, including agencies responsible for all types of government land, they will enter into a memorandum of understanding to jointly survey the disputed area.

For the Ministry of Agriculture An announcement will be made to cancel the allocation of edible land within the buffer zone. (Overlapping areas) under the responsibility of the National Park Service and ALRO to prevent long-term problems.

