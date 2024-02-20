The government makes employers pay more for medical care.


Government House, Cabinet approves draft ministerial regulations. Allow employers to pay medical expenses from 50,000 baht to 65,000 baht in the case of an employee with a severe head injury. Pay additional medical expenses not exceeding 100,000 baht.

Mr. Karom Phonphonklang, Deputy Spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that the Cabinet approved Draft ministerial regulations on medical expenses that allow employers to pay medical expenses from the original 50,000 baht to 65,000 baht and amend the nature of severe head injuries. In the case where medical expenses are not paid enough Employers are required to pay medical expenses as much as actually paid as necessary, with an additional amount not exceeding 100,000 baht for suffering serious head injury or illness.

‘Adjusting the medical care rates that employers pay It is an adjustment of medical treatment rates to be in line with the economic situation and increased medical treatment costs. In addition, medical science progress Therefore, it p
rotects employees to receive medical treatment as appropriate for danger or illness,’ Mr. Karom said.

Source: Thai News Agency

