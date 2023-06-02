The globalization has changed. Gros-Pietro (Intesa Sp), we have to take care of the Planet 

TURIN, Italy, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ‘From the illusion of abundance to the economy of having enough’. It is the title of the report edited by the Einaudi Center of International Studies presented at the Grattacielo Intesa Sanpaolo during the Turin International Festival of Economy (1-4 June). Considerations and thoughts on globalization and its evolution during the last decades are the main focus of the report. “From abundance to having enough is not entirely negative: enough means that there is everything needed,” said Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, president of Intesa Sanpaolo. “One of the problems that we will face in the long term, especially concerning young people, is the fact that development as we have seen it in recent decades has begun to deprive the planet of resources. We must be more careful, we are changing the planet and we must take responsibility for it. Enough means making sacrifices if they have to be made in view of a more balanced and less risky future.” In addition to that “the concept of profit must be expanded and replaced by the concept of well-being which must be reasonably distributed. The creation of value must be inclusive and above all it is necessary to ensure that young people have a future on which they can rely, a future on which they are convinced that they can feel comfortable and have a reward for the investments of time and effort they make.” According to the economist Mario Deaglio, “The globalization we have experienced since 1980 is over. There is now a narrowing of the areas, whereby each area tries to do as much as possible on its own. It is not that we are going to close the borders but to severely limit traffic. We have a big demographic problem and Africa at the end of the century will have almost as many inhabitants as Asia and we will be more or less constant.” In the big picture Italy comes out as a bumblebee: “It has two short wings, a big body that make you think ‘something like that we’ll never fly’ and instead somehow it stays afloat. Data recently collected state that Italy stays afloat, whereas Germany, for example, is sinking,” he added.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse – ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 0eabc634-3331-463d-a7ca- 64555a871f9a

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8851258