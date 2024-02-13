The director of the Khon Kaen Buddhist Center had 1.19 million baht siphoned off for claiming to apply for an airline card.

Khon Kaen, The director of the Buddhism office in Khon Kaen had more than 1.19 million baht siphoned off by scammers, who disappeared in the blink of an eye from his account, leaving only 0.87 satang after clicking the link to apply for an airline card. He revealed that he was very stressed.

Second Lieutenant Chulsan Thanin-at, Director of the Khon Kaen Provincial Buddhism Office Reveal the story who had all the money taken out of their account by scammers, saying that on February 2, 2024, they intended to book a plane ticket to Bangkok on February 5-6, so they searched for a place to sell plane tickets on Google. Then saw the link of a famous airline. and inquired about ticket prices But I haven’t gotten to buy it yet. Because you can book other airlines first because they are cheaper.

After that, an airline line member said that Interested in becoming a member? He decided to apply by submitting his name in English. with the telephone number for the position which is not a personal number linked to the ba

nking app because of fear of criminals Then in the afternoon there was an airline line that we used to communicate with each other. Incoming video call So he answered the phone. But the source doesn’t reveal the face. Then confirm the application. There is both facial scanning. with the thought that it might be a safety issue for the airline So you have to scan your face and set a code. before the fraudsters hang up the phone

Then on the same day in the evening So he opened the banking app. to check the money in the account But when I looked at the balance, it was only 0.87 satang. I was shocked and shocked at how the money had disappeared. The same day at 11:00 p.m., he went to report the crime to the police station. When calling the bank In the morning I went to inform the bank. But I can’t do anything. The police seized two accounts where the money was transferred. But there was only 300 baht left.

The director of the Khon Kaen Buddhist Office confirmed that it was not due to his own negligence because h

e did not open the banking app at all while making a transaction with the link claiming to be from the airline. But it’s a message on Line. and send only mobile numbers that are not linked to the bank and set the money transfer to not exceed 500,000 baht, but in this case the transfer was in the millions And transfers of more than 50,000 require a facial scan. The above is just for the depository bank. Reimbursement for money resulting from insufficient banking security systems But finally, in the criminal case However, I can’t get my money back from the criminals. But confirmed that he would take legal action, sue the bank by selling the gold to pay expenses and file a lawsuit.

This director admitted that on the first day he thought about committing suicide. So I called to say goodbye to the elder monk I knew. But the monk taught that ‘People are born empty-handed and return empty-handed. So don’t let this loss happen. Come and destroy the rest of our lives,’ making us decide not to harm our own lives.

So

urce: Thai News Agency