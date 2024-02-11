“Thammanat” reduces the impact of building a Vietnamese reservoir in Phayao Province.



Bangkok: Minister Thammanat sympathizes with the villagers in the construction area of ??the Yuan Reservoir, Chiang Kham District, Phayao Province, ordering a reduction in the water storage level in the reservoir so that a reservoir can be built to support water use. without causing the villagers to be affected by the construction While returning, I saw children taking pictures with the helicopter. The royal rain therefore gives an opportunity to sit up. It creates a lot of excitement for the children.

Captain Thammanat Phromphao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said: Has ordered the Royal Irrigation Department to reduce the construction of the Vietnamese Reservoir in Rom Yen Subdistrict, Chiang Kham District, Phayao Province out of sympathy for the people who will be affected by the construction. The meeting was held to listen to opinions on January 3, 2024.

Such a reservoir There are plans to build a clay core stone dam and a concrete canal water delivery system. When listening to the voices of

the people affected by the reservoir construction Therefore, it was deemed appropriate to make the Royal Irrigation Department reduce construction. From the water storage level at 466.50 m.s.l., capacity 30 million cubic meters, remaining at the water storage level 460.80 m.s.l., capacity 20 million m. which will cause the people in the area to not receive Construction impact

From now on, the Royal Irrigation Department will request permission to use the area from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and take relevant steps. So that construction can begin as soon as possible.

When the operation is complete, it will be able to send water to support farming areas at the end of the basin in the Nam Yuan and Mae Lao river basins in Chiang Kham District. Assist with consumption of the people and raising animals in the project area and nearby areas. Relief from flooding along the Nam Yuan and Lao rivers downstream of the dam in Chiang Kham District. It is also a source of fish breeding and fishing gr

ounds. Ready to design the road around the canal To promote tourism as well

While returning from listening to the opinions of the people Captain Thammanat saw the children. Come and wait to take photos with the helicopter of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation parked in the middle of the Subdistrict Administrative Organization field. Romyen therefore gives children the opportunity to They took turns riding in the helicopter, which delighted the children. Very much

Source: Thai News Agency