Hanoi: State President Vo Van Thuong offered incense to King An Duong Vuong at the Co Loa special national relic in Hanoi’s outlying district of Dong Anh on February 20.

An Duong Vuong, succeeding the era of the nation founders Hung Kings, is credited with establishing Au Lac, an ancient state in Vietnam. His strategic vision and unwavering determination in national construction and defence led him to relocate the nation’s centre from the northern mountainous region to the vast and fertile plains where he established the ancient capital, known today as Co Loa.

Through extraordinary efforts, An Duong Vuong and the people of Au Lac completed the construction of the Co Loa Citadel, featuring a unique spiral three-tiered architectural design, within a remarkably short period.

During the visit, President Thuong planted a tree at the site and toured community centres of residential groups in Dong Anh district and the local culture, information and sport centre.

Earlier in the morning, the leader visited and pre

sented gifts to Phuc Loc kindergarten in Uy No commune. Covering an area of over 8,000 sq.m, it is the first public kindergarten in Dong Anh district oriented toward a high-quality preschool model./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

In the case where the husband announced he was looking for his wife “Nong Noon”, the husband recently opened his mouth and confessed. Claiming to have accidentally killed Before the body was secretly cremated in a rubber plantation in Prachinburi Province, officials questioned him hard until he admitted it.

From the incident, Mr. Sirichai, age 33, reported to the investigator at Pak Kret Police Station, Nonthaburi Province, that Ms. Chollada or Nong Noon, age 27, his wife, disappeared after a quarrel in the car. Then his wife opened the door, got out of the car and called a taxi. before disappearing and unable to be contacted The incident occurred on the night of February 18th.

Most recently, Pol. Maj. Gen. Prathana Phaenpha, Provincial Police Commander of Nonthaburi Province. Forces were sent to inspect a house in Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi Province, which is the home of Nong Noon’s husband, who is missing. A white BMW luxury car was found parked inside the house. Before the police detained the husband

Come to the investigation room, Pak Kret Police Station, for further questioning.

After being questioned for more than an hour, Nong Noon’s husband confessed that he had killed his wife. Using a stone to hit the head After having an argument and returning from a party Before putting the body in a sedan and dumping it at Ban Maab Hiang, Nong Phrong Subdistrict, Si Maha Phot District, Prachinburi Province

Initially, police investigators are in the process of conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of this murder. Until this evening (Feb. 20), the body of the deceased was found burned to conceal the case in a rubber plantation in Si Maha Phot District, Prachinburi Province, with the body having jewelry similar to Ms. Chollada’s bracelet. This is the point where the GPS signal from Ms. Chollada’s phone disappeared.

The investigative team at Pak Kret Police Station, Nonthaburi Province, is investigating heavily. Until this cruel husband opened his mouth and made a preliminary confession. He accidenta

lly assaulted Ms. Chollada until she died before burning her body to conceal the case at the said rubber plantation. Then come back and report it. To cover up the guilt.

Source: Thai News Agency