Shocking, 7 lives lost, boat capsizes in the middle of the Krabi sea.


Bangkok: A long-tailed tour boat capsizes near Ladi Island. This left seven Chinese tourists and one captain adrift in the middle of the sea. Fortunately, another boat passed by in time to help.

Pictures of moments in life at the Phuket Information Center page Publish clips as events While taking a long-tail boat tour Seven Chinese tourists and a captain capsized near Lading Island. which is far from Hong Island Krabi Province, about 300 meters away, causing everyone to be adrift in the middle of the sea.

This event was considered fortunate because the other ship The one driving Russian, Ukrainian and European tourists traveling from Phuket came by and saw and helped take them to shore. Ready to coordinate with park officials to help further

Source: Thai News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
February 2024
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
26272829  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.