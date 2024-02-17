Rumors spread! Thaksin leaves the police hospital at 5:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m.


Bangkok, Rumors are spreading! Thaksin is preparing to leave the police hospital on February 18 at 5:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. before being sent to prison at Ban Chan Song La.

From the case of Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister There are names on the list of 930 prisoners who are eligible for suspended sentences. Which will be due for suspension on February 18th.

Recently, there is news that Mr. Thaksin will be released from the Police Hospital on February 18th. In such release, Mr. Thaksin will take a bus from Rama 9 Hospital and leave the Police Hospital around 5:00 AM. -6:00 a.m. before traveling to Ban Chan Song La, house number 472-474 in Soi Charansanitwong 69, Bang Phlat Subdistrict, Bang Phlat District, Bangkok.

Source: Thai News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
February 2024
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
26272829  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.