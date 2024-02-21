Police commander confirms there is no conflict within the Royal Thai Police.



Bangkok, Police Commander-in-Chief confirms that the Royal Thai Police There was never a crack. The legal matter is still under investigation. Happy to be fair to all parties.

Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimon, Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Revealing the case at the online gambling website at Minnie and has a connection to Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakphan, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, said that he has assigned Pol. Gen. Thana Chuwong, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police. is in charge of this case, which Pol. Gen. Thana has been in charge of since the era of Police General Damrongsak Kittiprapat Serves as Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police which he has not yet received a report on the progress of the case seen only through online media He only received a letter requesting protection from the Prosecutor’s Office. which he explained and sent the Special Branch Police Go look after security Including the Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police Go ahead and check the facts. which confirm

s that it will be fair to both sides

When asked whether the said incident was considered a crack in the Royal Thai Police Office or not, Pol. Gen. Torsak stated that personal conflicts occur in every era. But everyone must talk and communicate with each other. and have always lived together as brothers If it is a legal matter, let the NACC be the one to point out the mistake. Personally as a commander There were discussions with all parties, especially Pol. Gen. Surachet. To be fair to all parties Confirming that there is no conflict within the Royal Thai Police If there is, it’s just a personal matter to be dissatisfied with, because the police have to work for the people anyway.

As for the matter at Police General Surachet He once gave an interview in which he complained that He did not oversee the Police Technology Crime Investigation Headquarters or the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters or the Cyber ??Crime Branch. Pol. Gen. Torsak explained that he had distributed the work according to the responsib

ilities of each organization. Along with asking the question: Does cyber have to be related to security? Because every agency is related to security, for example the Central Investigation Bureau would let “Big Joke” take care of it? And Big Joke was the one who asked to choose to take care of security matters himself. along with ending supervision of the investigative work group and that society views “Big Joke” as showing signs of displeasure Police commander stated that Big Joke normally talks like this. But when I come to talk to him, it’s normal. I don’t have symptoms like this.

The part that many people view as discrediting each other. I didn’t want him to look like that. Because he had been in this situation before. Which is the truth. If society still considers discrediting credit or cutting off legs and trying to slander each other within the Royal Thai Police Headquarters The negative consequences will fall on the people. And I confirm that there will definitely be no discredit. Everything is said a

ccording to the evidence. No matter how it is fabricated, it can be proven. But if “Big Joke” is really wrong, he must admit his guilt. If he is not wrong, the investigating team must be responsible. Whether false evidence was used to report the charges or not All of which can be examined by the NACC who will investigate and determine the cause of the offense.

As for the matter at Police General Surachet Giving an interview to the media that There is a police officer with the rank of colonel. Call to find your subordinate who is the accused. Revive that statement. Pol. Gen. Torsak stated that he is still waiting to receive a report from the working team. But if there is actually a telephone conversation, it can be verified.

Source: Thai News Agency