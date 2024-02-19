Over 40 int’l cruise ships to bring tourists to Nha Trang in 2024

Khanh Hoa: As many as 43 international cruise ships have chosen Nha Trang Bay in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa to dock, bringing tourists to the resort city of Nha Trang, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

The ships are luxurious cruise liners, from the Bahamas, Malta, the Marshall Islands, Ukraine, France and Italy, among others. Many of them are capable of serving thousands of passengers at the same time, such behemoth vessels named Spectrum of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas.

The department said the province has welcomed 10 cruise ships so far this year with more than 20,750 aboard. Last year, it served 23 cruise ships carrying over 45,000 holidaymakers.

According to Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, director of the department, the number of tourists to Khanh Hoa is expected to reach 9 million this year, of them 3 million international. Revenue projection for the sector is set at over 40 trillion VND (1.6 billion USD).

In 2023, the locality welcomed over 7 million visitors, and earned som
e 33 trillion VND from tourism./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

