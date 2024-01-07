Open for operation “Rangsit is evil” raids illegal pubs Found 489 children using the service



Pathum Thani, The Department of Provincial Administration opens operations. “Rangsit is evil” raids illegal pubs Found no license Letting children under 20 years of age use the service, up to 489 people, the lowest being only 16 years old

At 12:30 a.m. (January 7) Mr. Orasit Samphantarat, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, assigned Mr. Ronarong Thipsiri, Inspector General of the Department of Provincial Administration. Along with Mr. Wirun Sittivong, Director of the Office of Investigation and Legal Affairs, Department of Provincial Administration, Police Captain Khetrat Chansin, Director of the Office of the Volunteer Defense Division, Department of Provincial Administration, led the special operations team of the Department of Provincial Administration. along with members of the Territorial Defense Volunteer Corps Territorial Defense Volunteer Headquarters, more than 50 soldiers, integrated forces together with Mrs. Supaporn Chomchai, a specialist in the development of juveni

le justice work. Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection, Mr. Noppadon Phonsue, Khlong Luang District Chief Mr. Theerasak Rattana, Specialist Administrative Officer Pathum Thani Provincial Defense Assistant, Police Colonel Kiattisak Mitprasat, Superintendent of Khlong Luang Provincial Police Station, entered and arrested the brothel. In the area of ??Khlong Luang District Pathum Thani Province

Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration revealed that the operation ‘Rangsit is bad’ this time is the determination of the Department of Provincial Administration to respond to the social organization policy of the Ministry of Interior. which Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (Mo.1) emphasized that ‘The duty of the Ministry of Interior is to focus on organizing society in order to create a peaceful society. The country is orderly, free from vice, and the people are safe and secure. Anything that goes against this aim is something that we must use s

tate mechanisms to eradicate.’

Mr. Orasit said that the operation was carried out to arrest illegal brothels. This time it started when the Damrongtham Center of the Ministry of Interior received a complaint that There are establishments that are operating without permission. both neglecting and allowing children and youth to use the services Selling alcoholic beverages to children and youth There is also live music that is noisy. Open for service beyond the hours specified by law. The Department of Provincial Administration has assigned a special operations team to the Department of Provincial Administration. Send government spies Together with the Pathum Thani Province Special Operations Team to investigate One store late on the night of January 6, 2024 found that the store was large. The store can hold up to 1,000 people. The store space is spacious. There are several floors of entrances and exits with glass doors. In front of the store, hundreds of cars were lined up. The spy then went to check inside th

e store. Found that most of the tourists were students. Juvenile and noticed that when officials in the area came to inspect The store will let children under 20 years of age gradually leave the back of the store to avoid the officers. When the officer returns, he will let the child back into the store as usual.

‘When administrative officials investigate the facts until It was found that there had indeed been a wrongdoing according to the complaint. Later, at 12:30 a.m. on January 7, 2024, they joined forces with the police. and officials of the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection and related agencies Launch an immediate attack on this entertainment venue. When the arrest team arrived inside the said service facility Found a large hall where live music was being performed frantically. Tourists who were intoxicated were alarmed. Trying to find a way to escape the search of the authorities. But the arresting officers controlled the area, cordoned it off, and deployed forces at every entrance and

exit. Makes tourists unable to escape Administrative officials then ordered the music to be turned off and the lights to be turned on. and announced that everyone should remain calm,’ Mr. Orasit said.

The Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration stated that the results of the inspection revealed that this service center was an illegal service center. There is no license to set up a service location. There is a behavior of neglecting people under 20 years of age to use the service. which from checking the number of tourists inside the store Number of almost a thousand people Found as many as 489 people under the age of 20, with the lowest age being only 16 years. Additionally, 41 people were found not carrying identification cards and there were violations of the law. Both alcohol was sold to children. and selling alcohol to persons under 20 years of age, selling alcohol beyond the time limit specified by law. There is advertising of alcoholic beverages or displaying the name or logo of

alcoholic beverages in a manner that directly or indirectly boasts of its properties or induces others to drink it. Encourage or allow children to behave inappropriately. Selling alcohol to children It is also a violation of the Head of the NCPO Order No. 22/2015 regarding measures to prevent and solve problems of car and motorcycle racing on the road and control of service establishments or establishments that provide services in a manner similar to service establishments. The officials have reported the allegations to The store owner/administrator/manager is informed of the offense. and will continue to prosecute according to relevant laws

Mr. Ronarong Thipsiri, Inspector General of the Department of Provincial Administration, said that this operation It is in accordance with the social organization policy of the Ministry of Interior, headed by Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister. and Minister of the Interior It was emphasized that ‘The duty of the Ministry of Interior is Focus on organizing soc

iety to create a peaceful society. The country is orderly, free from vice, and the people are safe and secure. Anything that goes against this aim is something that we must use state mechanisms to eradicate.

Source: Thai News Agency