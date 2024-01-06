It has begun. “Government Savings Bank” moves forward to support Covid loan debtors.



House, Starting today, “Government Savings Bank” moves forward with accepting 630,000 Covid loan debtors in accordance with government policy.

Mrs. Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, Deputy Spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister After the government has measures to solve the debt problem to help the people. Ministry of Finance that regulates state financial institutions Therefore, he hastened to gradually issue measures to solve debt continuously.

by before The Cabinet has assigned the Government Savings Bank to assist debtors in the loan project to cover expenses for self-employed people affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19). The bank has provided loans of 10,000 baht each.

Therefore, the bank will proceed with the process of following up and requesting payment of the debt first. But if any debtor is still in continuous distress Makes it impossible to pay debts normally Let the bank use the budget allocated by the government to compensate for damages. According to the said loan project, it comes to

help debtors get out of bad debt status (NPLs) and not lose their credit history that will prevent them from being able to access money in the system again.

The bank will begin operations from January 6, 2024 onwards and is scheduled to be completed by January 2024, which is expected to be able to help more than 630,000 debtors.

‘Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has the sincere intention to solve the debt problem of all groups of people. and saw the suffering Therefore, we do not want people who borrow money to lose their history. They also have access to additional sources of money. To be used as capital to continue your career. Therefore, we ask the people not to worry,’ Ratklao said.

Source: Thai News Agency