The Yacht Club de Monaco celebrates another anniversary year

MONACO, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High level sport, environment, luxury yachting and maritime heritage are again in the spotlight throughout the Yacht Club de Monaco’s 2024. A full calendar is waiting ahead as the YCM prepares to celebrate the 10 years in the new Clubhouse designed by Lord Foster. After the 70th anniversary celebrations last year, festivities continue under the collective ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ approach, aiming at positioning the Principality as a centre of excellence in this sector.

14th Monaco Optimist Team Race (10-14 January) where youth and performance combine – From 10th January, the international Optimist team racing elite will be in Monaco for the 14th Monaco Optimist Team Race. This year 17 nations, including USA, Sweden, Uruguay, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Turkey, France, UK and Monaco are represented by 72 under-14 sailors as the event’s popularity grows. The match racing format pits two teams of four boats in each race which totals 153 races in the knock-out rounds leading up to the finals and requires finely tuned skills, tactics and teamwork to hone their race techniques and knowledge of the race area contestants already on site can participate in the International Clinic (8-10 January) supervised by umpire and international judge from World Sailing, Chris Atkins.

16th Business Symposium (8th February) for yachting professionals – The 16th edition of this annual industry meeting will take stock of the market and economic weight of the yachting industry on the Côte d’Azur. Organised in the form of a dinner-debate, the La Belle Classe Superyachts Business Symposium gathers owners and professionals to analyse the yachting sector, explore its evolution and gain a deeper understanding of its challenges and issues.

One design elite celebrates the 40th Primo Cup-Trophée UBS (7-10 March). In February top international J/70 teams who’ve established their winter base in the Principality meet for Act III of the 11th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series (8-11 February), monthly regattas that have become a fixture on racing calendars. It promises to be a tight contest for the fleet, currently led by Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio’s crew from Monaco on G-Spot. Then Act IV (7-10 March) coincides with the 40th Primo Cup-Trophée UBS when other one design classes namely Smeralda 888, Longtze Premier, RS 21, Cape 31 and historic stars of the event, Surprise, will also be out on the race area. Launched in 1985 on the instigation of YCM President HSH Prince Albert II this major regatta awards the top three teams in each class with Slam sailing gear and has established itself as the biggest European gathering of one designs in the Mediterranean. March ends on a high note with the 2nd Women Leading and Sailing Trophy regatta (15-17 March), an all-female event organised in partnership with the Monegasque and French sailing federations.

Monaco Ocean Week (18-22 March) focuses on the environment – During Monaco Ocean Week, organised by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation alongside the Monaco Oceanographic Institute and Monaco Scientific Centre, YCM is responsible for the yachting component of this week dedicated to protecting the oceans. There will be three events on Thursday 21st March at the YCM starting with the 13th Environmental Symposium. After the success of Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (next one 22-23 September 2024), M3 (Monaco Marina Management) is organising the 2nd Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous, a networking event that concludes on Friday 22nd March with the Smart Innovative Yacht Awards. The meeting is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. It involves the whole ecosystem in the drive to virtuous yachting by fostering exchanges and innovations that could bring major changes to the sector. Also on Thursday 21st March is the 4th YCM Explorer Awards by La Belle Classe Superyachts. Organised under the presidency of HSH Prince Albert II since 2018, these awards recognise owners who stand out for their commitment to protecting the marine environment, be it in the design of their yacht or how they use it. Prizes are awarded by a jury of professionals in three categories: Technology & Innovation, Mediation & Science, Adventure & Environmental Ethics. An opportunity to reward men and women who as tomorrow’s explorers perpetuate a certain ‘Art de Vivre la Mer’ which is at the heart of the Club’s core values.

Superyacht Chef Competition shines spotlight on a profession (4 April 2024) – For the fifth year in a row, chefs working on superyachts will be at the YCM for the Superyacht Chef Competition, organised by the Club in partnership with Bluewater. The principle is simple: bring nine chefs together to compete on the quay at work stations based on small galleys in certain yachts, conjuring up dishes from a basket of mystery ingredients: “Held under the aegis of YCM’s La Belle Classe Academy training centre, it attracts professionals and the public and offers a unique perspective of yachting professions,” says YCM General Secretary Bernard d’Alessandri.

Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (1-6 July): 11 years of innovations -Helping build tomorrow’s yachting future is a key priority for YCM, an ambition it pursues through the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge for alternative energy sources and technologies. For over ten years this event has been bringing young engineers from technical colleges and universities into contact with yachting industry players. In 2023, 46 teams, representing 31 universities and 25 nations demonstrated the efficiency of their solutions shared in open source. Big name shipyards like Oceanco, Ferretti, Sanlorenzo, Lürssen, Monaco Marine and Palumbo SY Refit were involved in the Mentoring Program. This year for its fifth consecutive participation, event partner SBM Offshore is installing a floating pontoon producing green hydrogen to supply participating teams ahead of the Challenge. At the same time, the Mentoring Program and Job Forum are providing professional support and internships or job opportunities.

