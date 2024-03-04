“Niwatthamrong – Suranan” thanks the court for their kindness in dismissing the case.



Supreme Court, “Niwatthamrong – Suranan” thanks the court for their kindness in dismissing the Roadshow Thailand 2020 case, comparing it to lifting a mountain from one’s chest. After being accused of corruption for many years, Thanaporn, an academic, said it was a good sign for Yingluck to return to Thailand.

Mr. Niwatthamrong Bunsongpaisan, former Deputy Prime Minister Revealed after the Supreme Court ruled to dismiss the case against the Thailand 2020 Roadshow organization that he received mercy from the court. Consider every issue carefully. and dismissed the charges against all 6 defendants and revoked the arrest warrant for Ms. Yingluck Shinawatra, former prime minister. And it is considered that we have been waiting for justice for many years. The National Anti-Corruption Commission or NACC filed a lawsuit until it was investigated and entered into the process of the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Persons Holding Political Positions. In the sense of the person being sued, it is considered menta

l torture. But today the court has granted mercy. Please see all the details. From the testimony of both sides which leads to today’s judgment

However, we have not yet contacted and communicated with Ms. Yingluck about the good news today. But this project Ms. Yingluck Considered to have very little participation But it is government policy that must be implemented.

As for whether or not it will clear the name of the working group during the Yingluck government or not. Mr. Niwatthamrong stated that it was not to the point of clearing his guilt. But it is a matter of operating honestly. For the benefit of the nation When someone sues the NACC for investigation, when there is evidence, it is brought to the Supreme Court, politicians, but today it is more about considering the facts. Personally, I am relieved.

Mr. Suranan Vejjajiva, former secretary-general to the Prime Minister, Ms. Yingluck, said that she is grateful to the court that unanimously voted 9 to 0 to provide justice for herself and the other 5 d

efendants. Today’s verdict is quite detailed. Consider every aspect If you read the decision, you will see that it was judged with precision and thoroughness, making yourself believe in the justice system. and the Thai justice process fully And thank you for all the encouragement. that has always been available

‘Judgment results It is considered to be lifting another mountain from your chest. and these cases be impartial Having had to deal with these matters for many years was comforting and considered to be working as a secretary. the Prime Minister at that time completely and correctly, thus confirming the intention Even though at that time there was a lawsuit filed by the NACC and a press conference was issued. He himself never responded. Just wait for the day the court will decide. Today the court dismissed the case. It is evident that we are pure And today is not the first time we’ve met. of the Yingluck government working group which we always meet up with Every time I come to explain to the court,’ Mr

. Suranan said.

Mr. Thanaporn Sriyakul, an academic who went to listen to the verdict in the courtroom, stated that everything was complete. The unanimous decision was 9 to 0. The outcome of today’s judgment will have a beneficial effect on Ms. Yingluck Shinawatra in particular. In the case that is being prosecuted It is a case of rice pawning, a penalty of 5 years, and it is a good sign for Ms. Yingluck’s fans.

‘This year, it is believed that we will see Ms. Yingluck in Thailand. They may use the model of Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra to come in and receive punishment according to the justice process. and proceed with the next steps,’ Mr. Thanaporn said.

Source: Thai News Agency