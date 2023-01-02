Near normalcy restored in train service at Gambir, Senen stations

Train departures from Gambir Station and Pasar Senen Station in Central Jakarta have returned to almost normal conditions after being affected due to flooding in Semarang, Central Java.

“The condition of the long-distance railway is overall conducive today,” Head of Public Relations at state-owned railway company PT KAI Operation Area 1 – Jakarta Eva Chairunisa remarked here on Monday.

However, Chairunisa pointed to extending delays in several departures from Gambir Station and Pasar Senen Station on Monday due to several flooded points in Semarang.

“Thus, trains that would arrive at Jakarta stations also experience delay,” she stated.

In this case, she noted that the rail service had returned to conducive, but in terms of passenger service, several efforts are being made to tackle the delays.

These efforts include directing passengers, who experienced delays to board other trains with the same directions or destinations.

“In addition, another effort is changing the operation schemes on several trains that should travel through the northern cross or the Semarang area to be re-routed into the southern cross or through Cirebon, Purwokerto Kroya, Yogyakarta, and so on,” Chairunisa explained.

Furthermore, Chairunisa said her side is striving to minimize train departure delays. The number of operating trains at Gambir Station is 35 while 32 are operational at Pasar Senen Station, she remarked.

Overall, the departures of passenger trains in the KAI Jakarta operational area were already near normal conditions.

“For Monday, January 2, 2023, the volume of passengers departing from Jakarta is close to normal,” she stated.

On Monday, 20,800 passengers were departing from Jakarta’s stations, of which 8,200 were from Gambir and 12,600 from Pasar Senen.

PT KAI expressed its apologies for the delays in train departures that had occurred since December 31, 2022, on account of the floods in Semarang City and its surroundings that inundated several points of the railway line and the Tawang Station in Semarang.

