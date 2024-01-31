National Security Council joins forces with TrueMoney to support independent careers. Informal workers



Ministry of Finance, National Insurance Commission joins with TrueMoney to support independent careers and workers in the informal sector. Apply easily on the TrueMoney app in 3 minutes, expected to draw in savings of 100 million baht in 2024.

Mr. Chanwit Nakburi, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Serving as Chairman of the National Savings Fund, he said that Thailand has begun to move towards an aging society. Drawing in informal workers and self-employed people through the National Savings Fund (NSF) is another important mechanism when the National Savings Fund collaborates with TrueMoney, an app used by many groups of citizens. It is expected that more people will come to apply for membership in the National Security Council.

Long-term savings with the Government Savings Bank, starting at just 50 baht, has the opportunity to receive contributions from the government up to 100 percent* (no more than 1,800 baht per year) and tax benefits of up to 30,000 baht, increasing opportunities f

or self-employed people. and informal workers Including students, easy savings, easy pensions

Ms. Jarulak Rueangsuwan, Secretary-General of the National Savings Fund Board, revealed that ‘The Government Savings Fund is committed to driving according to the strategic plan. Create a savings base Drive public pensions thoroughly through Digital Marketing. People aged 15 – 60 years can start saving from 50 baht but not more than 30,000 baht per year and the government will contribute up to 100% but not more than 1,800 baht per year.

Age 15 – 30 years, the government matches 50% of savings, up to a maximum of 1,800 baht per year*

Age 30 – 50 years, the government matches 80% of the savings, up to a maximum of 1,800 baht per year*

Age 50 – 60 years, the government matches 100% of accumulated funds, up to a maximum of 1,800 baht per year%, but not more than 1,800 baht per year.

Currently, there is a member base of over 2.58 million people nationwide. Most of which still use services in the form of local agen

cies, up to 85%, the National Security Council is therefore committed to continuously improving service levels. By accessing services in an online format To keep up with technological changes in today’s world

Mr. Thanyapong Thammavaranukup President (Co) of Ascend Money Company Limited said that TrueMoney currently has more than 27 million users nationwide. It was also recently ranked as the most downloaded app in Thailand. It is confirmation that the TrueMoney app is the most popular. Including workers outside the system Self-employed people, students, merchants, including farmers, etc. Cooperation with the National Security Council.

This cooperation Hoping to promote long-term savings with the Government Savings Bank through the TrueMoney application. After opening the trial service for less than two months, there was a savings amount of 4 million baht from the Government Savings Bank through the TrueMoney app. It is expected that the total savings It will increase to 100 million baht and have a total of

1 million user accounts by the end of 2024. Interested people can open an account and use the savings service with the Government Savings Bank through TrueMoney easily in 3 minutes by simply downloading or updating. TrueMoney application to the latest version. Go to the app page and press the menu ‘Saving money, state to add’ then press allow. In order to share information for the application and accept the conditions and give consent for the application, fill in complete address information. and choose a channel By deducting money to deposit money into the Government Savings Bank account, you can start depositing savings with the Government Savings Bank with the desired amount. With a minimum of only 50 baht and no need to deposit money into the National Insurance Commission account every month or the same amount every time.

In addition, users can check the accumulated savings balance in their account 24 hours a day and receive benefits. Contributions from the government up to 100 percent, rights to tax ded

uctions up to 30,000 baht/year and receive tens of thousands monthly after retirement.

Source: Thai News Agency