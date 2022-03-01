Monticello Joins an International Group to Strengthen Its Offering

Agreement reached between Monticello and BIP, a consulting multinational in Italy

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monticello Consulting Group, a leader in the financial services sector and one of the best recognized consulting firms in the Capital Markets segment, announces an agreement reached with BIP, a multinational consulting company.

The two consulting firms have signed an agreement for the acquisition by BIP of Monticello’s equity, in which the current ownership will continue to hold a significant stake in the Company. In addition, CEO Will Morgan will continue to lead the operations in the United States.

Founded in Italy in 2003, with global revenue of 347 million euros as of 30 September 2021, BIP now has over 4,000 professionals in the main European, American and Middle Eastern countries. This transaction guarantees Monticello the opportunity to enrich its offering of consulting services, making use of the experience of a global partner such as the BIP Group. Thanks to the synergies in line with Monticello’s ambition and culture, Monticello will expand their presence globally and deepen their service offerings on a larger scale, benefiting all stakeholders.

This agreement will allow BIP to further enrich its offering in the United States, where the Group has been present since 2015, and to consolidate it, thanks to the experience gained over the years by Monticello.

Following the acquisition, there will be over 150 professionals of the BIP Group in the United States, thus strengthening the ability of the consulting multinational to serve large organizations in the region and to support their digital growth, as well as to continue its international expansion. Through this transaction, BIP expects to hire an additional fifty professionals in the US by the end of 2022.

Will Morgan, CEO of Monticello, together with Andrea Airaghi, Managing Partner M&A of BIP, and Giorgio Gristina, Managing Partner of BIP in the US, will continue to lead the development of the business in the United States.

This transaction with Monticello is the most recent showcasing of BIP Group’s international growth strategy that has been underway for years, following similar deals in both South America and the United Kingdom. Monticello is BIP’s first transaction since the entry of the private equity fund CVC Capital Partners, majority shareholder of the BIP Group from 2021.

Will Morgan, CEO & founder of Monticello Consulting Group shares, “I am excited to announce this new chapter for Monticello Consulting as we move forward with combining our services with BIP, a global leader in consulting and digital transformation. Working alongside our amazing colleagues at BIP, Monticello’s consultants and our business platform will be positioned to scale quickly and compete immediately for new business, new clients, and new types of projects, further solidifying our market leading position in banking, capital markets, and financial services advisory. Our longstanding clients in the New York and London financial markets will benefit tremendously from our new expanded capabilities.”

“I am delighted to welcome a new group of professionals who enrich our offer in the United States and thrilled to have taken another big step forward in our globalization strategy,” comments Carlo Capè, CEO of BIP. “The choice of a partner like Monticello, with whom we share the same motivation for innovation, has allowed our Group to conclude a strongly desired and supported operation, strategic for strengthening the positioning of BIP as an Italian excellence in the world.”

“This investment represents a major step forward in expanding our portfolio worldwide,” adds Andrea Airaghi, BIP’s Managing Partner M&A. “Through this transaction we strengthen our presence in the United States, a strategic area for our global growth plan with the acquisition of Monticello delivering great added value to the BIP Group’s offer, enriched by a consolidated experience in the financial services sector and digital transformation.”

BIP was assisted in the transaction as financial advisor by Equita Sim, with a team led by Simone Riviera (Deputy Head of Investment Banking) and composed of Giulio Godi (Director) and Leone Laboni (Analyst). The international legal firm Cozen O ‘Connor, with a team led by Christian Moretti (Partner and Vice Chair, International Practice) and Beatrice Bottini (Senior Associate), assisted BIP for the legal due diligence and the drafting of all the documents of the transaction, supported by the Group General Counsel of BIP, Lodovico Bianchi Di Giulio. PwC, with a multidisciplinary team from Milan and Dallas, led by Giuseppe Rana (Partner Deals) with Joseph Gehring (Senior Manager), Gabriella Melacca (Manager), Luigi Farago (Associate), Nicola Broggi (Partner M&A Tax) and Alessandro Campione (Director M&A Tax), conducted the due diligence on financial, tax, and accounting aspects.

Monticello was assisted in the transaction by Equiteq as exclusive financial advisor, with a team led by Daniel Siller (Managing Director) and composed of Ravi Dosanjh (Vice President) and Christopher Saunderson (Analyst). Lisa Hedrick and Sarah Mikowski, members of Hirschler’s M&A and Finance Group, provided legal counsel to Monticello.

BIP, founded in Italy in 2003, is today one of the leading multinational consulting firms and employs over 4,000 people globally. Its professionals offer management consulting and business integration services, supporting companies in the research and adoption processes of disruptive technological solutions.

BIP press office contact:

communication@mail-bip.com

Tel. +39 02 454 1521

Monticello Consulting Group is a trusted advisor in the global financial services industry, partnering with its clients to achieve their vision of excellence. Monticello Consulting was founded in 2004 and works with a global portfolio of large banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions. Monticello’s consultants are seasoned professionals, many with decades of industry knowledge and significant expertise in financial services. Headquartered in New York City, Monticello offers a combination of expertise and proven methodology to drive meaningful bottom-line results in the areas of digital transformation, change management, and financial services advisory.

Monticello press office contact:

Monticello Consulting Group, Inc.

info@monticellocg.com

Tel. 646-661-4992