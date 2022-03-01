PSEi seen zooming past 7,500-level in Q2

Published by

Philippine Star

MANILA, Philippines — The local bourse is projected to breach the 7,500-level by the second quarter as the Philippines’ economic recovery proves stronger than expected, although volatility remains on the international front. The Philippine Stock Exchange index raked in 1.37% to finish at 7,311.01 on Monday, staying above the 7,000-mark since October 11. For analysts at First Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC) and University of Asia & the Pacific (UA&P), recent economic developments could push the market higher. “PSEi momentarily broke through the strong resistance of 7,500 on February 9th, but slig…

