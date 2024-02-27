MGI shares can’t hold on, breaking through 65 baht.

Bangkok: The share price of Miss Grand International Public Company Limited or MGI has recently increased past 65 baht, despite the Stock Exchange of Thailand. It will be controlled with Level 3 trading control measures and has suspended trading with the P sign 2 times already due to the trading conditions having improved greatly in a short period of time. beyond the company’s fundamentals

Mr. Rongrak Panapawutthikul, Deputy Manager, Head of Legal Department and Head of Corporate Secretary Group and directing the organization The Stock Exchange of Thailand said that suspending trading with the P symbol on hot stocks is the most severe tool at this time. If the stock continues to move and meets the announced conditions will be continuously suspended from trading

‘From the perspective of the Stock Exchange We treat trading in all stocks equally. and emphasizes on disclosing information to all investors If false or inaccurate information is reported, there may be an offense,’ Mr. Rongrak said.

MGI stock pric

e today reached 65.00 baht, an increase of 15.00 baht or +30%, causing the P/E ratio to increase more than 114 times. As for the share price of AJ Advance Technology Public Company Limited or AJA shares, closing at 0.37 baht, an increase of 0.08 baht or 27.59% both rose to the highest point of the day (Ceiling) by the AJA board appointed Mr. Nawat Israkraisil as a director of the company, which Mr. Nawat is the 4th largest shareholder, holding more than 200 shares. million shares and stated that he will help adjust AJA’s strategy to penetrate the dietary supplement market. Group of innovative anti-aging products

Mr. Nawat Israkraisil, Chief Executive Officer of MGI, stated that there is a big project underway. such as The Grand Concert in New York, Washington, D.C., Miami and Los Angeles. Between 10 – 26 May this year received a good response. You’ll find some of MGI’s most famous artists like Ingfah and Charlotte. With over 70% of visitors each round being foreigners, this is another success of MGI in Ameri

ca.

In addition, it was revealed that MGI has provided information to investors and securities analysts, a total of 35 people, and stated that they are willing to provide all disclosed information and answer all questions.

Source: Thai News Agency