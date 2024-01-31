Meteorological Department reveals the upper North Cold weather – temperature drops



Bangkok, Meteorological Department reveals that the upper northern region The weather will be cold and the temperature will drop. As for the lower northern, central and eastern regions, there will be some rain in Bangkok and surrounding areas. Temperatures will rise 1-2 degrees with light rain in some places.

Meteorological Department weather forecast for the next 24 hours. Westerly winds in the upper level blow over the upper northern region. This makes the area colder and the temperature drops. For the high pressure area or the moderate cold air mass covering Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening. This characteristic causes temperatures in upper Thailand to rise. But there is still cool weather and fog in the morning.

While there are southerly and southeast winds blowing over the lower northern, central and eastern regions. causing some rain in the area. People in the area are asked to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions. And be careful when traveling through foggy ar

eas.

As for the moderate northeast monsoon blowing over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, it has weakened. Causing the southern region to still have thunderstorms in some places. As for the lower Gulf of Thailand, there are waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 2 meters. Boaters in the Gulf of Thailand are requested to sail with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms during this period.

Bangkok and surrounding areas have fog in the morning. and temperatures will rise 1-2 degrees Celsius with slight rain in some places Lowest temperature 23-25 ??degrees Celsius, highest temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thai News Agency