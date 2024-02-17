Lower Isaan-Central region, thunderstorms



Bangkok, Meteorological Department Upper Thai report Fog in the morning and hot weather during the day in the lower Isaan, lower central regions. Including Bangkok and surrounding areas and the east, there will be thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas.

Meteorological Department weather forecast for the next 24 hours The high pressure area or cold air mass covering upper Thailand has weakened. This characteristic causes the area to have fog in the morning. with hot weather during the day The northern region still has cool to cold weather in the morning. The northeastern region and the central region has cool weather in the morning Ask people in upper Thailand to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions. Including increasing caution when traveling through areas with fog. The westerly wind wave from Myanmar will move to cover the northern region. In addition, there are southerly and southeast winds blowing over the lower northeastern and lower central regions. including Bangkok a

nd surrounding areas and eastern region This characteristic causes thunderstorms and strong winds to occur in some areas. People are asked to be careful of the dangers from thunderstorms and strong winds that may occur during this period.

For the easterly and southeast winds blow over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region. This characteristic causes the southern region to still have thunderstorms in some places. The wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are moderate. The lower Gulf of Thailand has waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms the waves are more than 2 meters high. The upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea have waves about 1 meter high. Far from the coast and in areas with thunderstorms waves are more than 1 meter high. Boaters in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea should sail with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Dust during this period: Upper Thailand has moderate to high levels of dust/smog accumulation. Because the wind that blows

over it is weak.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6:00 a.m. today to 6:00 a.m. tomorrow.

Northern region: cool to cold with morning fog. Temperatures will drop 1-2 degrees Celsius with hot weather during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area with strong wind gusts in some places. Mostly in the provinces of Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, the lowest temperature is 15-20 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature is 33-38 degrees Celsius. The mountaintop areas are cold to very cold. Lowest temperature 6-15 degrees Celsius. Southeast wind speed 5-15 km/hr.

Northeast Cool weather with fog in the morning. Temperatures will rise 1-3 degrees Celsius with hot weather during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area with strong wind gusts in some places. Mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces, the lowest temperature is 18-22 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature is 33-37 degrees Celsius. Cool to cold at the mountain tops. L

owest temperature 11-16 degrees Celsius,

easterly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Central region: Cool with morning fog. and it is hot during the day There will be thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area with strong wind gusts in some places. Mostly in the provinces of Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lopburi and Saraburi, minimum temperature 21-25 degrees Celsius,

maximum temperature 35-38 degrees Celsius, southeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Eastern region has fog in the morning. and it is hot during the day There will be thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area with strong wind gusts in some places. Mostly around Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius,

southeast winds 10-30 km/hr. The sea has waves less than 1 meter in areas with rain. Thunderstorms with waves more than 1 meter high

Southern region (east coast) has thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area, mo

stly in Phetchaburi province. Rachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon, lowest temperature 22-27 degrees Celsius, highest temperature 31-36 degrees Celsius. From Surat Thani province: southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. The sea has waves about 1 meter high. Areas with thunderstorms with waves higher than 1 meter from Nakhon Si Thammarat province down: easterly winds 15-35 km./hr. The sea has waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms waves higher than 2 meters.

Southern region (west side) has thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces, with hot weather during the day. Minimum temperature 23-25 ??degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 34-36 degrees Celsius, easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. The sea has waves about 1 meter high. Far from the coast and in areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 1 meter high.

Bangkok and surrounding areas have fog in the morning. and it is hot during the day There will be thunderstorms in 30 percent of the area with strong wind gusts in some pla

ces. Lowest temperature 26-27 degrees Celsius, highest temperature 35-37 degrees Celsius, southerly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Source: Thai News Agency