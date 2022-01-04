Published by
The Seattle Times
After almost three years of crisis, with Boeing still facing immense challenges, two top Boeing leaders in exclusive interviews laid out their strategy: hunker down, fix the litany of current problems and rely on a revamp of the company’s engineering culture to restore Boeing’s stained reputation. Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said Boeing, for all its current problems, is in a better position than it was a year ago. “We see a much clearer path” in 2022, he said. Boeing Chief Engineer Greg Hyslop said recovery begins with the company’s 52,000 engineering staff. “We’re going to lead with en…