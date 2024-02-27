Fire destroys worker camp, “Pok Deng” survives

Bangkok: Fire destroys worker camp. The owner was sad about the dog. ‘Pok Deng’ was badly burned and finally ran out of the river wagging his tail, narrowly escaping death. His face was black and his fur was slightly burnt.

Yesterday (Feb. 26) at approximately 11:30 a.m., Chaiyaphruek Police Station, Nonthaburi Province, received a report of a fire at a labor camp in Soi Nuanla-or. Near Saphan Sung Temple, Pak Kret District, so rushed to investigate and coordinated with fire officials and water trucks of Pak Kret Municipality. Spray water to control the fire. At the scene of the fire, a one-story camp for workers was burning with about 10 rooms made of zinc. Firefighters brought 3 water trucks and rushed to use water to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring houses. It took about 30 minutes to be able to do so. Can control fire After the fire was extinguished, belongings were found. Hand tools Clothes, cars, and motorcycles were all damaged. And there was also a damaged pickup truck. The back of the pic

kup truck was exposed to heat until the paint and tail lights melted. In addition, workers provided information that a female dog named “Pok Deng” was missing and was thought to have died in the fire.

Miss Saifon, 40 years old, foreman. Provide information that before the incident, no one was home. Because everyone goes to work in the Ramintra area. Until someone who delivered things to the camp called and said that the campsite was on fire, so he hurried back. He raised a female dog named Pok Deng and kept one of them locked in the room, but he still can’t find it. And while the reporter was inquiring, they heard the sound of a dog moaning and found that Pok Deng slowly walked out wagging his tail from the crevice of the water channel, his face looking black. Its fur was slightly burnt and its owner cried with joy when he saw that it had survived.

For this event Villagers who witnessed the incident said that when they first came to see the fire, it started burning from the central room, so they tried to sp

ray it with a fire extinguisher, but the fire was so intense they could not put it out, causing the fire to spread quickly.

Initially, the police assumed that it might have been caused by an electrical short circuit. After this, we will rush to coordinate with relevant agencies to take care of clothing, bedding, and food items for further use.

Source: Thai News Agency