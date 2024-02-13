Father’s friend arrested for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child

Chanthaburi, A mother filed a police report after her 6-year-old daughter was attacked by her father’s friend. sexual harassment Give money to shut up 400-500 baht

Late today (Feb. 13), Ms. Bim (pseudonym) along with Ms. Palm (pseudonym) took Miss Bee (pseudonym), 6 years old, daughter of Ms. S. Palm filed a report with the Deputy Inspector-in-Charge of Makham Police Station after Ms. Bee was attacked by her uncle, who is a friend of her father’s. Deceived into sexual assault many times until Girl B became afraid and caused her to miss school for several days. Until the school called to ask the mother about the facts. Before the mother went to take the child home, the situation broke out.

Ms. Bim (pseudonym) who is Ms. Bee’s aunt, gave information that Ms. Palm (pseudonym) is her younger sister and her husband, who is Ms. Bee’s father, has separated. They work in different places. Girl B’s father stays at the house of a close friend named Mr. Pom at Soi Nong Na Rong, Makham Subdistrict. He takes Girl B wit

h him on some days when her father goes to work and is a holiday. I will leave my little one with Mr. Pom.

Until yesterday (February 12, 2024), the school called to inquire with Ms. Palm because she had been absent from school for several days. Ms. Palm followed her to pick up her child home and asked her why. not going to school The problem broke out. When the little one said that he was cheated on by Uncle Pom sexual harassment The first time it was done started around January 31, 2024, when Uncle Pom used his hand to hold his butt and embrace him. The next time it started. To the point of undressing the uncle himself and making the younger one take off his clothes while he was bathing. The younger one said that he had been treated like this many times. and every time after the action is completed Uncle Pom will give you 400-500 baht at a time. As for your current mental state, From being a cheerful person I’m back to being an indifferent person. This may be the reason why you don’t want to go to school.

Later, the police officer on duty in the case invited Ms. Bim, along with Ms. Palm and Ms. Bee, to a preliminary interrogation and had the parents take Ms. Bee to the hospital for a physical examination. tamarind Ready to coordinate with all professions Participate in the interrogation of children to find additional evidence If found to be truly guilty, a court warrant will be issued to issue an arrest warrant for the perpetrator to proceed according to the law.

Source: Thai News Agency