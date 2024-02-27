European International School: A Gateway to Prestigious Global Universities



In Ho Chi Minh City, the European International School (EIS) stands out as a beacon of academic excellence, offering the internationally acclaimed International Baccalaureate (IB) program.

EIS provides its students unparalleled opportunities to forge connections with some of the world’s most prestigious universities, ensuring they are ideally positioned in the competitive landscape of global higher education.

EIS proudly affiliates with Inspired, a leading global network of premium schools, enhancing its educational offerings with exclusive collaborations with front-runners in university admission consulting in the United States and the United Kingdom. This partnership enables EIS to offer both standardized and tailored educational pathways, significantly enhancing students’ prospects of gaining admission to top-tier universities.

Dedicated to guiding students through the labyrinth of international university admissions, EIS offers personalized counseling sessions with seasoned academic advisors throughou

t their high school journey. This meticulous approach ensures that students are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of applying to the world’s leading universities, equipping them with a broad spectrum of educational and vocational opportunities.

The school’s legacy of excellence is further underscored by its alumni’s achievements, including securing scholarships at illustrious universities such as Kings College London, University of Toronto, University of Amsterdam, and Savannah College of Arts and Design. Beyond academics, EIS is committed to nurturing critical thinking, teamwork, and self-confidence, empowering students to thrive in any global setting.

Full scholarships offered at Open Day

EIS extends a warm invitation to prospective students and their families to explore its Thao Dien campus at 730 F-G-K Le Van Mien, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, during Open Day events on March 15 and March 29.

Attendees will have the chance to immerse themselves in the school’s verdant, natur

e-friendly campus, engage with its modern facilities, and interact with the principal, vice-principals, and an international faculty committed to fostering proactive learning and addressing the diverse educational needs of its students.

Highlighting the event, promising students may be eligible for full scholarships worth up to 700 million VND, alongside various other attractive tuition incentives, underscoring EIS’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent at its Open Day./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency