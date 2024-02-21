EGAT Board confirms the nomination of “Theparat” to accept the position of EGAT Governor.


EGAT Board has resolved to confirm the nomination of Mr. Theparat Theppitak to take the position of EGAT Governor, the 16th person, ready to present to the Ministry of Energy. and the Deputy Prime Minister who oversees To present to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Today (February 21, 2024), the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) Board of Directors in its meeting No. 1/2024 resolved to approve the confirmation of the nomination of Mr. Theparat Theppitak, Deputy Governor of the Office of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). governor Worked at Electricity Generating Public Company Limited in the position of Managing Director. Accepting the position of Governor of EGAT as proposed by the Governor Selection Committee. He succeeds Mr. Bunyanit Wongrakmit, whose term of office expires on August 21, 2023. From now on, EGAT will present to the Ministry of Energy and the Deputy Prime Minister who oversees To present to the Cabinet for consideration and approval

Source
: Thai News Agency

