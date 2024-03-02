Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 8 visits a foreigner’s area and kicks a doctor. Emphasize fairness to all parties.

Phuket, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 8 went to the area to inspect the scene of a foreigner kicking a female doctor. Emphasis on making the case to be fair to all parties.

From the case of a female doctor at a private hospital in Phuket province being attacked by a Swiss man. who was the renter of a villa with a front next to Yamu Beach, Pa Khlok Subdistrict, Thalang District, Phuket Province, assaulted her while sitting and watching the moon on the stairs of the villa.

Today’s progress (March 2, 2024) Pol. Maj. Gen. Saranyu Chamnanrat, deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 8, along with Pol. Col. Nikorn Chuthong, superintendent of Thalang Police Station, Police Lieutenant Colonel Anukun Ketchu, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, Thalang Police Station, traveled to the scene of the incident. To follow the progress of the case and the actual condition of the area Because the case is in the interest of the general public. In order to be fair to all parties

Pol. Maj. Gen. Saranyu

said that this visit was to see the actual conditions of the area. I am concerned about how the operation will go. From the report of both the case files and the investigation and looked at the scene of the incident and found that The police acted correctly and fairly on both sides. As for the scene of the incident It was found that there was an encroachment into a public place. and the Pa Khlok Subdistrict Municipality He has already filed a complaint with the investigation officer at Thalang Police Station. then prosecuted And as for the case, the investigation will be expedited to be completed quickly. to provide society Citizens and the media who follow this matter are reassured that the police work honestly and are fair to all parties.

Mr. Supachai, a villager from Village No. 8, Pa Khlok Subdistrict, Thalang District, said that he comes to Yamu Beach very often. Because it’s like a secret beach. 2 days ago, I came to stay here. Because you can sit all day long. Especially in the evening the weather is

very good. People are not crowded. Therefore it is called a private beach. Moreover, the general public will not know. except local people As for entering and exiting the beach, it is convenient without any problems. Especially the project’s security staff. If you say you’re coming to the beach, you can come in. And the walkway down to the beach is a very beautiful bamboo arch. And there is also parking.

Regarding retired civil servants from Phuket who live in Bangkok and returned home to travel Mentioning the reason for traveling to Yamu Beach: Saw the news about Yamu. So I invited my girlfriend to come see the real thing. and according to the news Which from the stairs you can see is quite permanent. I think there is a way for tourists to sit and rest. But the beach is definitely public. You can come and visit. But when I first drove by and saw there was a guardhouse, I wasn’t sure if I could enter or go. I made a U-turn to ask the villagers and was advised that Tell them to go to the beach. was well facil

itated .

Source: Thai News Agency