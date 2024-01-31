Court Rules MFP’s Action Deemed to Overthrow Constitutional Monarchy



BANGKOK, The Constitutional Court has ruled that the Move Forward party’s plan to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law was tantamount to overthrow the democratic regime of the government with the King as the head of state.

The court ruled the party’s campaign promise to amend the royal insult law was unconstitutional and ordered the party to abandon the plan.

The court ordered the Move Forward party and its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat to cease expressing opinions, speaking, writing, printing, advertising, and communicating through any means to advocate for the revocation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code. Additionally, no amendments to Section 112 of the Criminal Code shall be made through any means that is not in accordance with legislative processes, to prevent any such actions from occurring in the future.

The petition was filed by a lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn, asking the court to rule whether the MFP election campaign last year under the leadership of Pita Limjaroenra

t violated the Section 49 which prohibits people from using their right and freedom to overthrow the monarchy and whether the party should be ordered by the court to stop trying to amend Section 112.

The royal insult law carries penalties of upto 15 years for each offence under Section 112.

Source: Thai News Agency