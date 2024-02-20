Cabinet extends free visa for Kazakhstan for 6 months


House,, The Cabinet resolved to approve extending the period of visa exemption for tourism for Kazakhstani passport holders until 31 August 2024.

Mr. Chai Watcharong, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that the Cabinet meeting approved the exemption of tourist visas for passport holders. Or a document used in place of a passport for the nationality of ‘Kazakhstan’ in special cases. and is temporary From the original end of February 29, 2024, it was extended to August 31, 2024 after it was found that in 2023 there were more than 172,282 Kazakh tourists traveling to Thailand, considered a record high. With an average cost per trip of 75,080 baht/person/time, it is a group of tourists with potential and high purchasing power.

The Cabinet has also assigned relevant security agencies to monitor and monitor. and evaluate the impact of issuing this announcement of the Ministry of Interior after the 6 month period announced, if it has an impact on national security and interests. Relevant security
agencies can propose to the Cabinet to consider canceling the said announcement.

Source: Thai News Agency

